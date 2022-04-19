Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.91 on May 5th

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.909 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 653,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 70,090 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.