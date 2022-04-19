Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.91 on May 5th

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.909 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.
Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 653,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 70,090 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
