Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 374,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 253,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 653,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 382,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,113. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

