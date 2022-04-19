Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

BSAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE BSAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 382,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,113. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

