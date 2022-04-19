Bank of America Lowers Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Neutral

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $97.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $402,080,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

