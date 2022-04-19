Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $313.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

