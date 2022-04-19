Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of BK opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

