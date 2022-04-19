Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

