Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.
Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.