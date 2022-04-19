Bank7 (BSVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $57,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank7 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

