Barclays Downgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Underweight

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.
PNW opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.28.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 203,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
