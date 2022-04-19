Barclays Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $91.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,755,462. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

