Barclays Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $68.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

