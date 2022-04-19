Barclays Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $74.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CPRI opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

