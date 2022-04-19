Barclays Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $67.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE CLR opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $351,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 237.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

