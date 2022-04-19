Barclays Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $44.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 640,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,955 and have sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

