Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:B opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

