Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 777.33 ($10.11).

BDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.63) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.32) to GBX 710 ($9.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.54) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.89) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of BDEV traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 515.40 ($6.71). 2,171,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,487. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 554.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 637.84. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 494.47 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 790.87 ($10.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,568.67).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

