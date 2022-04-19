Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after acquiring an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after acquiring an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

