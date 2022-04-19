Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 21,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 698,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,181,303. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $4,988,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

