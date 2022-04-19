Barry B. Moullet Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $23,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,879.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $41.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cannae by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cannae by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cannae by 1,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

