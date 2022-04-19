Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

