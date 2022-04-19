Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 99,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,503. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
