Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 99,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,503. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

