Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

