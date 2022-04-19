BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. BCE has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.08%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
