BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. BCE has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.