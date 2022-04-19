Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.29.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.