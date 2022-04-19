Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

