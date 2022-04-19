Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,220. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

