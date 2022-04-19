Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

BDC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. 212,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

