Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/19/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. from $26.00 to $19.00.
- 4/4/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $26.00 to $19.00.
- 4/3/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
