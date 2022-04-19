Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. from $26.00 to $19.00.

4/4/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $26.00 to $19.00.

4/3/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.