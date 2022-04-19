Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

