Berenberg Bank Increases Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €19.20

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.74) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

JRONY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 1,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

