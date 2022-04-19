Berenberg Bank Increases Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target to €39.00

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($40.86) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of VEOEY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 74,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

