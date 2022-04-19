Berenberg Bank Upgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to “Buy”

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

