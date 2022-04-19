Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

BWMX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,070. The stock has a market cap of $689.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 109.07% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico (Get Rating)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.