Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 78,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,348. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $160.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

