Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $280,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $125,405,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

