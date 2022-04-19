Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $537.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $412.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.31.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

