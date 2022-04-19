BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman Purchases 13,500 Shares

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) CEO Peter Altman acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $18,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 328,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,118.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 619,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,109. BioCardia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

