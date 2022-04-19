Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Biocept alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. 91,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,901. Biocept has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biocept by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.