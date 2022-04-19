Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.39 Million

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to report $187.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $43.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $934.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $965.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

