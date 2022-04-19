BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIOL. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

BIOL stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

