BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $836,600.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,024,677.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00.

BMRN stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -225.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

