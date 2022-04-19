BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director V Bryan Lawlis Sells 4,250 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BMRN stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 992,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,297. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

