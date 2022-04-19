Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

