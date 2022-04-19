BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 168,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIVI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioVie by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77. BioVie has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioVie will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

