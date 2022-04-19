Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 223,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

