Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 674,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,324. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 431,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

