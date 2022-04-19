Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

