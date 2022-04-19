BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BMEZ stock traded up 0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 19.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 19.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 17.61 and a 1-year high of 29.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.
