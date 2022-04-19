BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BMEZ stock traded up 0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 19.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 19.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 17.61 and a 1-year high of 29.99.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.