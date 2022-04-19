Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

