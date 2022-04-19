Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 204,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.