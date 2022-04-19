Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 878,452 shares of company stock worth $55,879,978. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 103.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

